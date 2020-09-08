Reva Dean Fairchild Johnson, 94, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the home she shared with her daughter, who has been her caregiver for several years.

She lived in Morgan County most of her life, until moving to Harriman in 1988. Reva was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church and a member of Sunrise Order of Easter Star 364 in Petros. She loved being with her family and was the most selfless person. Reva was momma, granny Johns and Reva Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Kenneth L. Johnson; son, Robert Darrell Johnson; two infant sons; father, Lark Fairchild, who passed when Reva was very young; mother and stepfather, Irene Griffith Fairchild Melton and James Melton; grandson, Garey Edward Lowe; granddaughters Lorie Deneace Johnson and Michelle Teague; great-granddaughter, Meagan Elise Dunn; and son- in-law, David Coach Currier.

Reva is survived by he sons, Kenneth Johnson and wife Joy of Clinton and James Damon Johnson and wife Donna of Coalfield; daughters, Rhonda Gail Currier of Harriman and Cheryln Ann Brown and husband Jeffrey of Harriman; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and cousin, Freddie Griffith. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for their care and support.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev Kenneth Johnson Jr. and the Rev. James Griffith officiating. Graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Petros Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



