Rex Harrison Ensley, age 61 of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Della (Lesten) Ensley; brother, Hubert Ensley; and nephews, Hubert Ensley Jr. and James Barnard.
He is survived by his daughter Sara Ensley of Kingston; brother, Patrick Ensley (Dee) of Etowah; sisters, Tessie Martin (Ed) and Marie Barnard (Tom) , all of Maryville, and Viva Bacon (Mike) of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan.12, in the Stokely Family Cemetery. An online register is available at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020