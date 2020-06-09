Rhonda L. Brumage Boyden, 58, became another angel in Heaven on May 23, 2020, after her battle with cancer.
She was born in Washington, Penn., on Feb. 1, 1962. Rhonda graduated from Mentor High in 1981. She worked in the food service industry in Ohio. After relocating to Tennessee, she worked in food service for a short period of time. Rhonda then went to Roane Medical Center and worked in the dietary department.
She was a proud and loving mother of Alesha Rein, Willowick, Ohio, Sarah M. Hennessey, Kingston, Melissa S. Hennessey and Mentor, Ohio; six precious grandchildren, Donald Hughell, Thomas Hughell, Jayson Hughell, Andrew Norris, Ava Gapen and Violet Perry.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Ronald L. Brumage; stepfather, J. Phil Schafer; and brother, Daniel S. Brumage.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother Patricia Murphy Schafer; sisters, Lynn R. Brumage and Kimberly A. Robinson and significant other Albert Brinster; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, July 11, given by her daughters on at the Roane County Park Pavilion 6.
An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.