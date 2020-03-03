Richard "Poppy" Di Via, 87, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He loved gardening, camping, hunting and his hunting dogs. Richard was a Korean War Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Above all things, he loved his family more than anything. Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Di Via; his life mate, Charlotte Melinda Beard; sisters, Rose Potocki and Catherine Swingle; brother, Michael Di Via Jr.; and granddaughter, Katie Cronin.

He is survived by his children, Richard John Di Via of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Elaine Michelle Cronin of Pipersville, Penn., Maribeth Werner of Monroeville, Penn. and stepdaughter, Melinda Faye Lick of Harriman; grandchildren, Richard Lick III, Laura Klein, Douglas Guynn, Glenn Johnson, Kevin Guynn and Evan Cronin; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Requiem Mass was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Burial followed in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Paralyzed Veteran of America, 110 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 or The American Legion Hall Post 53, 624 Morgan Ave NE, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

