Richard Jack Dilly, 79, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Teresita "Tess" G. Dilly; daughters, Teresa and Michelle; sons, Rick and Mike; stepson, Jimmy Davis; brothers, David and Frank; sisters, Betty, Mary, Trecia, Laura, Kathy and Connie; and several children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Dilly and Mary Helen Boardman Dilly; beloved stepmother, Mae Dilly; brothers, Carl, Harold and Roy; sister, Margie; and beloved daughter, Tammy. He retired from Lockheed Martin and was a faithful member of Morrison Hill Christian Church.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m Saturday, Nov. 16, at Morrison Hill Christian Church, 106 Morrison Hill Circle, Kingston. Funeral service will be conducted by David Pryor at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice or to Morrison Hill Christian Church, P.O. Box 59, Kingston, TN 37763. Cremation Options, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

