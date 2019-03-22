Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard Travis Pickell

Well since you are reading this it must mean that I have gained my super hero powers, least that's what my surviving son, Dacotah James Pickell, told his mom, my wife, Kristy Hood-Pickell, and his sister, my daughter, Montana Hood.

It was a typical Wednesday night, March 20, 2019, I was playing basketball, second only to golf, with the guys from East Stone Gap, when I was pulled from the ballgame by the Angel of Death and met my Creator. He met me at the gate and beside Him my loving dad, Richard Douglas Pickell, was waiting to show me around these streets of gold. You have no idea how awesome this place is, but they need to change the colors to Duke Blue and University of Tennessee Orange.

Okay, they said I have to get serious so here goes. I, Richard Travis Pickell, 40, of Big Stone Gap, Va., left this world for my promised eternal life March 20, 2019. I leave behind my loving wife Kristy; my daughter, Montana; and my son Dacotah, all of Big Stone Gap; my mother, Jean Mull Pickell of Harriman; my brother, Wesley Blake Pickell and his wife Ashley, along with my two favorite nephews, Caleb and Cason Pickell, of Mebane, N.C.

I leave behind a lot of wonderful family, friends, and my golf clubs. Dan, you better use them wisely.

A celebration of life ceremony was held in my honor at 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. A second celebration of life ceremony was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at New Midway Baptist Church, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations for PAWS4DACOTAH which helps provide training, vet care and food for Dacotah's service dog Loki. I couldn't name him Thor as my best friend from childhood Adam, stole the name first.

"Blessings to all, see you on the other side!" - Pickell

