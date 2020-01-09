Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert “Bob” Eugene Daugherty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Eugene Daugherty was called home to be with our Lord Satuarday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Bob was born on June 28, 1932, in Harlan Ky. From there, his family moved to East Tennessee and he was raised on New River in Anderson County. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a senior master sargent after 26 years of honorable service. After his retirement in 1977, Bob and his family moved back to East Tennessee. And for the last 44 years Bob has lived in Rockwood. Bob enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. He was a founding member of the Star of Hope Chapel on Flat Fork Road in Wartburg and an active servant of his Lord Jesus. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. In addition, he was as avid golfer who was often found on the Rockwood Golf course with his "golfing buddies." He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Etta Daugherty; brothers, Loyal Daugherty and Ed Daugherty; and sister, Lillian Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Lolita Daugherty; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary Daugherty (Donna), Randy Daugherty (Robin), and Darrel Daugherty (Gloria); brother, J.B. Daugherty (Beverly); grandchildren, Kevin Daugherty (Valerie), Sara Potter (Chad) and Kaitlyn Warriner (Quinton); great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaxon Potter, Kayden and Connor Daugherty and Kai Warriner; and several nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of friends.

The family offers a special "thank you" to the Fresenius Dialysis Clinic of Roane County for taking good care of Bob during his treatments.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with the funeral to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor and son Darrel Daugherty officiating. Burial service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Military honors will be provided. Flowers may be sent to Evans Funeral Home in Rockwood or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Star of Hope Chapel, P.O. Box 1651, Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

