Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Alan" Taylor. View Sign

Robert "Alan" Taylor, 57, of Kingston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home with family and friends by his side.

Alan had been battling pancreatic cancer. A member of The Grove Baptist Church and lifelong resident of Kingston, Alan retired from AT&T after a 27-year career as a lineman. He was loved greatly by his family, friends and community.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 31 years Tammy; daughter, Abbey; son, Eli and wife Brittany; parents, Bob and Gayle Taylor; brothers Brad (Teresa) and Matt (Laura); sister, Allison; mother-in-law, Brenda Tipton; father-in-law, Joe Tipton (Sherry); sister-in-law, Amy Adams (Steve); brother-in-law, Jody Tipton (Michelle); nephews, Lance, Paul, Chase, Trevor, Jake, Jackson, Joe and Morgan. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and special friends.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at The Grove Baptist Church, 407 Old Johnston Valley Road, Kingston, with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoes for Souls Foundation, a non-profit that was Alan's dream to help children by providing shoes and backpacks for rural community schools in East Tennessee. Make checks payable to Shoes for Souls at P.O. Box 462, Kingston, TN 37763, or you may donate through PayPal on the Facebook page or the website

Robert "Alan" Taylor, 57, of Kingston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home with family and friends by his side.Alan had been battling pancreatic cancer. A member of The Grove Baptist Church and lifelong resident of Kingston, Alan retired from AT&T after a 27-year career as a lineman. He was loved greatly by his family, friends and community.Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 31 years Tammy; daughter, Abbey; son, Eli and wife Brittany; parents, Bob and Gayle Taylor; brothers Brad (Teresa) and Matt (Laura); sister, Allison; mother-in-law, Brenda Tipton; father-in-law, Joe Tipton (Sherry); sister-in-law, Amy Adams (Steve); brother-in-law, Jody Tipton (Michelle); nephews, Lance, Paul, Chase, Trevor, Jake, Jackson, Joe and Morgan. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and special friends.A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at The Grove Baptist Church, 407 Old Johnston Valley Road, Kingston, with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoes for Souls Foundation, a non-profit that was Alan's dream to help children by providing shoes and backpacks for rural community schools in East Tennessee. Make checks payable to Shoes for Souls at P.O. Box 462, Kingston, TN 37763, or you may donate through PayPal on the Facebook page or the website www.atshoesforsouls.org. Cremation Options, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close