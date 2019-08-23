Robert Anthony Godsey

Robert Anthony Godsey, 35, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Kingston.

Robert was born June 10, 1984, in Crossville. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Juanita Beason, Hollis Godsey and Ethelene Smallwood; uncle, Terry Burgess; and niece, Makenzie Barnes.

Survivors include mother, Kay Beason of Dalton; father, Anthony Godsey of Crossville; sister, Keisha Barnes of Rockwood; sister and brother, Desiree and Dustin Godsey of Dalton, Ga.; mother of his children, Amber Bandy of Rockwood; children, Robert Bandy, Neveah Bandy, Ambraya Bandy and Makira Bandy; nephews, Josh Godsey, Malaki Godsey, Drake Godsey, Blake Neal and John, Zach and Chris Smith; niece, Braelynn Godsey; close family members, Billie Joe Moore, Tanner Moore, Beth Davidson and Caroline Walker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Interment and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

