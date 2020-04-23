Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert B. Culton, 81, native of Pineville, Ky. and present resident of Kingston, died unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired employee of Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge.He was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. and June Culton; wife, Gail Culton; and brother, Carl Culton.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kay Whitson Culton; sons, Brad Culton (Amy), Keith Townsend and Bradley Townsend (Susan); daughters; Molly Bingham (Wade) and Angela Townsend; grandchildren, Asher and Anna Culton, Kristin McCollum, Jacob Townsend (Brittany), Brianna and Briley Bingham and Nick Smith; great-grandchildren, Easton and Barrett; and Brother, Dusty Culton (Barb).Bob, affectionately known as "Flub" by family and friends, enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is remembered by all as a caring man and a patient teacher and coach.Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, followed by a graveside service in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a choice of the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps (RAM Foundation) or the Roane County Animal Shelter. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 24, 2020

