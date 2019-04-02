Robert Carlos Pogue, 76, of Athens, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Starr Regional Medical Center.
He was a native of Harriman and was a son of the late Eugene Jack and Mattie Ladd Pogue. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Troubles Butler and Brenda Teague.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was associated with Tom's Food as a salesman until his retirement.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Pogue of Athens and Debra P. McGaugh of Knoxville; son, James Pogue of Alcoa; brother, Rusty Pogue of Rockwood; and sister, Linda Schubert Rollins of Harriman.
The family will have a memorial service at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church. The family suggests memorials be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church. An online register is available at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Robert Carlos Pogue.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services
1010 S. White Street
Athens, TN 37371-0099
423-745-3013
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2019