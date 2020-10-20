Robert Duane Pawley, 81, of Rockwood, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Erwin Pawley and Marjorie Josephine Davis Pawley; and wife, Donna Ann Pawley.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Sue Pawley of Eatonville, Wash., daughter, Judi Pawley of Desert Hot Springs, Calif. And son, Guy Russell Pawley of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
