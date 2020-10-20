Robert Gus Hubbard Jr., born March 3, 1949 went on to be with his loving Heavenly Father, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, great-father, grandfather and friend and father to many. He was a minister, author and veteran. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Gus Hubbard Sr.; and brother, Mark Hubbard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathrine Hubbard; sons, Scott Hubbard (April), Kenneth Hubbard, and Tom Boring (Carleen); daughter, Janice Howe (Don), mother, Audine Haven; brothers, Myron Hubbard (Faye), Tim Hubbard (Stacy), Jonathan Hubbard; and sister, Jeanenne Dunbar (Rick).

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Robbins officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, is in charge of arrangements.



