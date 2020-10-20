1/1
Robert Gus Hubbard Jr.
1949 - 2020
Robert Gus Hubbard Jr., born March 3, 1949 went on to be with his loving Heavenly Father, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, great-father, grandfather and friend and father to many. He was a minister, author and veteran. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Gus Hubbard Sr.; and brother, Mark Hubbard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathrine Hubbard; sons, Scott Hubbard (April), Kenneth Hubbard, and Tom Boring (Carleen); daughter, Janice Howe (Don), mother, Audine Haven; brothers, Myron Hubbard (Faye), Tim Hubbard (Stacy), Jonathan Hubbard; and sister, Jeanenne Dunbar (Rick).
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Robbins officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
