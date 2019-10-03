Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Layle Monk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Layle Monk, a husband, father, grandfather, church leader and respected member of the nuclear power community, has passed away at the age of 70.

Robert, known to his friends as "Bob," was a resident of Ten Mile, where he lived with his wife of 42 years, Linda Monk. He was particularly proud of his roles as father and grandfather. He and Linda have a daughter, Elizabeth Monk Frierson of Atlanta, who is married to John Frierson, and they have two children, Sarah Beth and Bobby.

Bob passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after experiencing complications from heart bypass surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He passed on his 70th birthday, having been born Sept. 11, 1949, in Oak Ridge.

Bob grew up in Pleasant Grove, Ala., where he graduated from Hueytown High School. He then graduated from Birmingham Southern College with a degree in physics. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. California and participated in the construction of the U.S.S. Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier.

Bob then worked in the nuclear power industry for 40 years, first for Southern Company and later for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He was an avid reader and fellow church members appreciated how he brought deep knowledge of the Bible and early church history to Sunday schools. He also served in various administrative roles in the church. Bob also had a deep appreciation for political thought and the histories of past civilizations. In addition, he was accomplished at woodworking, beekeeping, weaving and beer brewing.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Ray and June H. Monk. In addition to his wife, daughter and grandchildren, survivors include many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Robert Layle Monk will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the sanctuary of Luminary United Methodist Church, Ten Mile. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Military honors will follow.

Published in Roane County News on Oct. 4, 2019

