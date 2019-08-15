Robert Nelson Mathis, 77, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 31, 1942. Robert was a member of Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was retired from K-25 in Oak Ridge, after 25 years as a lineman and electrician. He loved his family, his church and also enjoyed bluegrass music and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lela Mathis; and brothers, Cecil Mathis and Noah Mathis.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mattie Jones Mathis; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim Buchner and Amanda and Matt Thomas; grandchildren, Jacob Thomas and Alissa Thomas; sister, Margaret Parker; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7:30 p.m. with Elder J.B. Huskey officiating. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Cave Creek Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church or Cave Creek Cemetery Association. Donations to both organizations may be mailed to Eddie Graham, 12221 Oakmont Circle, Knoxville, TN 37934. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

