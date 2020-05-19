Robyn Burns Stevens, 69, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Miami, Fla. She loved spending time with her grandkids from her extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, T.J.; brothers, Ronnie Burns, Dennis Burns, Emery Burns and Wayne Burns. She is survived by her husband, Frank Stevens of Harriman; brother, Larry Burns of Franklin County; son, Sean Connor of Miami, Fla.; two grandsons; and extended family, Khoa Vu (Maihuong Le), Jacob Le Vu and Joshua Le Vu, all of Knoxville.
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 20, 2020