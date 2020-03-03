Roger Arthur Beu, 82, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the home of his son in Knoxville.
He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Chicago, Ill. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Teamster Truck Driver with Elgin Corrugated Box and a member of the Teamsters Union. Mr. Beu was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry Beu and Mildred Heath Beu; and his wife, Barbara Ann Lloyd Beu.
Survivors include his sons, Roger Beu Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul Beu (Eden) of Quarryville, Penn. and Kenny Beu (Lynette) of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Noah, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Stella.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Miller and Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harriman. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 4, 2020