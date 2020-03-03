Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Arthur Beu. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Chicago, Ill. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Teamster Truck Driver with Elgin Corrugated Box and a member of the Teamsters Union. Mr. Beu was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry Beu and Mildred Heath Beu; and his wife, Barbara Ann Lloyd Beu.

Survivors include his sons, Roger Beu Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul Beu (Eden) of Quarryville, Penn. and Kenny Beu (Lynette) of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Noah, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Stella.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Miller and Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harriman. An online register is available at



Roger Arthur Beu, 82, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the home of his son in Knoxville.He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Chicago, Ill. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Teamster Truck Driver with Elgin Corrugated Box and a member of the Teamsters Union. Mr. Beu was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry Beu and Mildred Heath Beu; and his wife, Barbara Ann Lloyd Beu.Survivors include his sons, Roger Beu Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul Beu (Eden) of Quarryville, Penn. and Kenny Beu (Lynette) of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Noah, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Stella.The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Miller and Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harriman. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close