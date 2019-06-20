Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Breeden. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Send Flowers Obituary



On March 17, 1996, Roggie (as he was called by his family) and the love of his life Tabitha (Tabby) were married. They were blessed with the birth of their two babies Mason and McKenzie, who both look like their daddy. So as long as they are in the world, their family will be blessed to still have a glimpse of their Roggie.

Roger went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, with his loving wife laying in his bed next to him, holding his hand.

He was preceded in death by his father, Haskel Breeden; his mother-in-law, Sue Ward; stepdad, Floyd Eubanks; his Breeden and Mason grandparents; his Ward and Nelson grandparents-in-law; and his cousin, Destry Young.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Tabitha; their precious children, Mason, McKenzie, and Paige; mother, Linda Eubanks; sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Bryan Crawley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Trampus and Jill Ward, Angie and Jeremy Hobbs and Mikey Ann and Kemper Begley; precious niece, Joy Parker; nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Zane, Clark, Brantley, Ashley, Travis and his extra special spoiled rotten niece, Aubree; his in-laws, Terry and Debby Ward; aunts, Judy, Jenny, Joanne, Sharon and Weazie; best friend, Gary Harris and family; and his family in the EMS and fire world.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral and masonic services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Nelson and Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Emory Heights Cemetery for graveside services. A reception will follow at Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church. An online register is available at

