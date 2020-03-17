Roger Jason Stepp, 47, of Kingston passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He was born Aug. 24, 1972 in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of Kingston. Jason was a graduate of the Roane County High School, Class of 1992. He was also of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working with electronics and fixing computers. He was always ready and willing to help others. Jason loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Stepp; and brother, Timothy Bruce Stepp.
Survivors include his son, Gabriel Stepp of Harriman; father, Gary R. Stepp of Kingston; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Stepp Beeler and Darrell of Harriman; nieces and nephews, Matthew Stepp, Heather, Jaycee, and Jenessa Hall, Michael Daugherty; special cousin Jennifer King; special friends, Amy Walker and Stacy Halcomb; and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with expenses. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 18, 2020