Rolland was well known as "Smokey Jr," and "T." He was a dedicated fireman for 30 years, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, avid Harley rider, loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lila Thompson; and sister, Naomi.

He is survived by his son, Daryl Thompson and daughter-in-law Tracey Thompson; daughters, Michelle Thompson and Marla and son Steven; grandchildren, Whitney Seiber, Matthew Thompson and Matthew Weaver; and brothers and sisters, Dorthy Chambers, Carl Thompson, Wanda Crass and David Thompson.

The family wanted to say a special thanks to UT Medical Center Trauma Unit for their excellent and compassionate care.

The family received friends from 4- 6 p.m. Sunday May 26, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Thompson officiating. Graveside services were at 4 p.m. Monday in Emory Heights Cemetery. All riders in attendance were encouraged to bring their bike to ride in the funeral procession.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rolland's name sent to Pets for Vets Inc. at P.O. Box 10860 Wilmington, NC 28404. An online register is available at

