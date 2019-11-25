Rolland Curtis Fuller, 72, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Rockwood.

He was a lifelong resident of Rockwood. He was the son of Morgan Clinton Fuller and Marie Watson Fuller of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Technological University in industrial technology. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. He was a lifetime member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. Rolland was fortunate to have enjoyed two diverse careers. The first career was production manager at Midtown Manufacturing Company. He enjoyed the multifaceted lumber industry. He handcrafted many beautiful pieces of furniture and appreciated the skill and artistry of other craftsmen. His second career was retailing. He was introduced to the diversity and generosity of people. Rolland's abundant faith was reinforced by his time spent with family and friends. He will be remembered as a gracious husband; a fine father and loving Grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and wife, Richard and Joan Fuller; sister and husband Williametta and Ira Hamby; mother-in-law, June Boring; and brother-in-law, Marvin McCoin.

He is survived by wife, Linda B. Fuller; son, Matthew Dale Fuller (Abigail); granddaughter, Morgan Dale Fuller; sister, Julia McCoin; father-in-law, Dale R. Boring; and several nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rockwood United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 466, Rockwood TN or the . He was gone too soon. He will be missed. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

