Ron Carter, 64, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Canterfield, Oak Ridge.
He was a member of North Point Church where he, like his dad, was the treasure and greeter and taught Sunday school and youth activities. Ron, with his wife Carol, owned and operated Sonic in Harriman for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Sybal Harp Carter; brother, James Thomas; sister, Sue Nell Cooper; and granddaughter, Lindsay Cheyenne Carter and her unborn son.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Carlson Carter; one son, Stephen Carter of Knoxville; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Carey Pedde of Maryland; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Margret Carter, Wayne and Phyliss Carter, Jerry and Judy Carter and Kenneth and Holly Carter; sister, Helen Carter Ponder; four grandchildren, Zachary, Tristen, Promise and Isabelle; one great-grandchild, Kamden; and many family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Butler officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Alzheimer's Tennessee 5801, Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or online at www.alztennessee.org. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on May 22, 2019