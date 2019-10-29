Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Kenneth Ireson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Ireson was born on July 19, 1940, in North Tazewell, Va., to the late Robert H. and Lois Burroughs Ireson. Mr. Ireson was a native of southwest Virginia but had lived in the Tri-Cities area for the past 30 years. Mr. Ireson was a United Methodist. He was a Vietnam special service veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a 1957 graduate of Wytheville High School and later attended Emory & Henry College where he majored in business administration. He was a member of the Community Chest and was a landscape designer and contractor by trade. Ron was an excellent jazz drummer, so excellent, in fact, that he performed for two sitting presidents. He was known for his comedy and comedic timing, the healing power of God's love through the transformative relationship he had with his wife, Barbara, and his overall capacity and belief in the freedom to save lives. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara J. Ireson.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Ireson are his daughter and her husband, Valerie and Mark Loy; sister, Peggy Callison; sister-in-law, Eva J. Hamby; five godsons, several nieces and nephews; and an abundance of extended family and friends.

A private service was held with close family and friends followed by an interment service at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 8. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a .

