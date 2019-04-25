Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Thompson, 83, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at NHC Place in Farragut after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Joan.

He was born in 1935 to George and Jean Thompson in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Woodward High and attended Chase College while working at General Electric. In 1956, he married Joan Hoebbel of Dayton, Ky., and in 1960, Ron accepted a position with Union Carbide moved his family to Oak Ridge. In 1962, he bought a house in Kingston, where he and his wife lived happily for the rest of their lives. Ron had a long and rewarding career with Y-12 as a product engineer, and later as consultant for SAIC. He was well recognized in the nuclear complex for expertise and experience in assembly and maintenance of nuclear weapons. Ron enjoyed fishing, spending time at Roane County Park, and taking his cat Indy on walks in his neighborhood.

Ron is survived by his children, Denise (Bob Martin), Chris (Patrice) and Jason (Colleen); grandsons, Max LaDue, Russell Martin and Berke Thompson; sister, Arlene Inman; and special friend, Carolyn Wyrick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to , Second Harvest in Knoxville or The Joy of Music School in Knoxville.

A private ceremony will be held for the family. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 26, 2019

