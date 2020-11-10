1/
Ronda Plemons
Ronda Plemons, 52, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at WellStar Medical Center, Atlanta.
She was of the Baptist faith. Ronda loved to play and watch many different sports. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackie and Patcelia Plemons.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Letner and Brandon Skipper; two grandsons, Elijah Dean and Riley Ray Skipper; sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Steve Conley; niece, Niki Conley; two aunts and a host of cousins and friends.
The family met at 2 p.m. Monday Nov. 9, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for graveside services with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
