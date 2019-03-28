Ronnie Dickson, 73, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Marvine Hunter Dickson.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dona Dickson; son, Neal Dickson (Heather); and daughters, Angela Usrey (Jeff) and Jennifer Wallace (Jason).
The family received friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and will be conducted by Bro. Stanley Edwards and Bro. Wallace Alsup.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Lebanon Senior Citizens' Center, toward lunch tickets.
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-9393
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 29, 2019