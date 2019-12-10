Rosalee Husband, 74 of Rockwood, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Harold Jr.; parents, William and Estelle Hackler; and son, Mark Harold.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Daniels (Rickey) of Rockwood; sons, Troy Harold (Melissa), Mike Harold (Angie) and James Harold (Tammy), all of Rockwood; and stepson, Bobby Husband Jr. (Brenda) of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the New Vision Word of Faith Church, Rockwood. The funeral will be at 12 p..m Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the New Vision Word of Faith Church, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 11, 2019