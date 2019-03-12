Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Ellison. View Sign

Ross Ellison, 76, of Harriman, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

He lived the last several years of his life at Renaissance Terrace and thought of the staff there as a part of his family. Ross was a man who loved all his family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Jasper and Gladys Roberts Ellison; five brothers, Carl, Doug, Bruce, Jasper and Leroy Ellison; and one sister, Francis Ellison.

He is survived by one daughter, Melinda Link; two grandsons; five great-grandsons; two brothers, Clarence and Carlos Ellison; four sisters, Judy Barry and Jenette Ellison of Harriman, Dorothy Cook and her husband George of Oakdale and Nettie Ellison of Kingston.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The interment will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens immediately following the visitation.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Renaissance Terrace and its entire staff for the wonderful care they provided.

