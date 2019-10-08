Ross Lex Cole, 82, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

Ross was born on April 5, 1937, in Cherokee County, N.C. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood. He loved kids, fishing, duck hunting and was a collector of all things. He always had a great sense of humor as well. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Harry Cole; and brothers, Kenny Cole and Denny Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Cole of Rockwood; daughters, Shona Cole Garvey (Maggie) of New Hampshire and Angie Cole of Maine; mother, Sue Cole of Rockwood; siblings, Joe Cole (Lora) of Crossville, Margaret Losey of Decatur, Ala., Anita Moore (Joe) of Rockwood and Jeff Cole of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and chosen family, Pam Hamby, Landon Hamby, Andrew Pankratz, Jessica Stubbs and Oaklyn Stubbs.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at First Baptist Church, Rockwood. Memorial service started at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

