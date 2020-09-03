1/1
Roy Edward Chandler
1976 - 2020
Roy Edward Chandler, 43, of Georgia, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1976, in Joliet, Ill. He had a distinguished laugh and always wore a smile, which could always make anyone smile right back. He was a good soul and a free spirit. He loved music and loved to sing and tell jokes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse P. Chandler and Joanna Maxine Miller Chandler; sister, Pam Chandler; and grandparents, Roy and Jane Miller and Jesse Sr. and Anna Chandler.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Nashae Chandler; grandson, Isaiah Dae-Shawn Chandler-Thompson; brothers and sisters, Greg Chandler, Jesse Chandler, Clifford Chandler, Nedra Chandler, Deena Chandler, Rosanne Chandler and Denise Chandler; special nieces, Gennifer Chandler and Christina Chandler; special aunt, Rosie Torres; special cousins, Joe Torres, Jr. Torres, Ellaina Patrick, Cynthia Patrick, and Jessica Torres; and several other aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
