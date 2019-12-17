Roy Laufayette Sarten, 81, Harriman, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Lenoir City on April 6, 1938. Roy married Opal Hill and together they had four children, Susan, Gerald, Sheila and Hollie. Before retiring, he worked at Roane Hosiery for 42 years and Chase Drug for 15 years. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Laura Currier Sarten; three brothers, Herbert, Joe Curtis and Paul Sarten ; sisters, Betty Green and Loretta Ridley; and father and mother-in-law, Corum and Irene Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Opal; children and their spouses, Susan Summers (Ron), Gerald Sarten (Serena), Sheila Garrett (Kevin), and Hollie Taylor (Mike); two sisters, Lucille Collins and Edna Goins; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; lose brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Hill; sister-in-law, Ruth Letner; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Leffew and Bro. Larry Bolden officiating. Graveside service followed in Clax Gap Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 18, 2019