Roy Lee Hixson, 97, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.
He was a member of the Laural Bluff Baptist Church where he joined upon his baptism at age 95. Roy grew up South of the River and then made his home in South Harriman with his wife Lois of 67 years. Roy was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. While serving in the Navy, he received the American-Theatre Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific medal and the Victory Medal. He retired from TVA as a pipefitter and was a 69-year member of the Local 102 Pipefitter/Steamfitters Union.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lois Wright Hixson; his parents, Thomas R. and Suda Billings Hixson; brothers, Boyd, Willie and Charlie Mack Hixson; and sisters, Edna Rucker and Jessie Hixson.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas "Junior" Hixson; sisters, Louise Hixson Balew (Glen) and Barbara Hixson Guinn (Billy); daughter, Cathy Hixson Bacon and husband Oscar; son, David Hixson; granddaughters, Janae Bacon Hendrickson and husband Brian, Erica Bacon Taylor and husband Jason, Jordan Hixson Bartlett and husband Jeremy and Taylor Hixson; great-granddaughters, Alexis Taylor, Macy Hendrickson and Emylee Taylor; and great-grandson, Jason Taylor and Harrison Bartlett. Roy also leaves behind a host of extended family, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Entombment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roane Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard with the Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Memorial gifts can be made to the , and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Roane County News on June 15, 2019