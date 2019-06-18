Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell 'Jim' Siple. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell "Jim" Siple, 81, formerly of Port Huron, Mich., passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Esther Siple; and stepson, Keith Titcombe. Jim was a graduate of Port Huron High School (class of 1956), served four years in the U.S. Marines and became an electrician for Detroit Edison. He retired after 32 years of service and relocated to Kingston in 1998 with his wife of 31 years, Lois Parine. Jim was a true outdoorsman; an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many friends and a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Scott Siple (Kim) and Janine DeVries (John); stepchildren, Tracey Karges and Keri Czernel (Jon); sister, Laureen Burgett (Stan); grandchildren, Andrea, Trevor and Paige; stepgrandchildren, Brandon, Bryce, Rorie, Jordan, Collin, Logan, MacKenzie, Lindsay, Kyla and Brendan; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held in Port Huron. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd. Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706, by phone at 888-782-2148 or at dvnf.org. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on June 19, 2019

