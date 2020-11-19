Ruth A. Powers, 84 of Paint Rock, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

She was retired from Thomas & Betts where she worked for over 20 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Powers; and son, Aubrey Bettis.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Ellison and husband Rick of Paint Rock and Alva Gregory and husband Rex of Decatur; sons and daughters-in-law, Amos Allen Bettis and wife Brenda of Paint Rock and Leon Bettis and wife Virginia of Paint Rock; five grandchildren, Wayne Owens, Cindy Burnette, Chris Wick, Valerie Riggs and Rebecca Jenkins; seven great-grandchildren, Kathy Owens, Tommy Hodge, Dillon Burnette, Travis Burnette, Aiden Jenkins, Lyla Jenkins and Ava Riggs; and special lifelong friend, Elean Raby.

There was a graveside service for Ruth at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Ted Halcomb officiated. Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



