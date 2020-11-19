1/
Ruth A. Powers
Ruth A. Powers, 84 of Paint Rock, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was retired from Thomas & Betts where she worked for over 20 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Powers; and son, Aubrey Bettis.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Ellison and husband Rick of Paint Rock and Alva Gregory and husband Rex of Decatur; sons and daughters-in-law, Amos Allen Bettis and wife Brenda of Paint Rock and Leon Bettis and wife Virginia of Paint Rock; five grandchildren, Wayne Owens, Cindy Burnette, Chris Wick, Valerie Riggs and Rebecca Jenkins; seven great-grandchildren, Kathy Owens, Tommy Hodge, Dillon Burnette, Travis Burnette, Aiden Jenkins, Lyla Jenkins and Ava Riggs; and special lifelong friend, Elean Raby.
There was a graveside service for Ruth at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Ted Halcomb officiated. Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-7773
