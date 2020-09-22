Ruth Ann Johnson Cook, 76, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ola Faye Johnson; and infant daughter, Christine Cook.
Survivors include husband of 57 years, Albert Cook of Rockwood; and three daughters, Lorie Acres (Kevin), Stephanie Szymanski (Eddie) and Jennifer Cook, all of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities; 1705 W. Clinch Avenue; Knoxville, TN 37916. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.