Ruth Ann Walker
Ruth Ann Walker, 77, of Kingston, Tennessee died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Ruth Fobar.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Wyndham John "Yank' Walker; and sons, Bryan and wife Kim Walker and Todd Wyndham Walker, all of Kingston.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Luminary United Methodist Church; Ten Mile. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Hedrick officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Roane County News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
