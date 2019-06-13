Ruth Christine Russell Warren, 77, formerly of Oliver Springs, passed away June 4, 2019.
Visitation for Mrs. Warren will be held at Wilhite Baptist Church, located at 20 West Davis Road, Cookeville, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT Monday, June 17. Services will follow with Pastor Tim Miles officiating. Burial will follow at 6 p.m. EDT at Foster Cemetery in Oliver Springs.
Ruth was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Oliver Springs, to Walter E. Russell and Ruby Collins Russell, both whom have preceded her in death. Ruth was also preceded in death by her daughter, Ella Lorine Kreis-Young; stepmother, Madie Ruth Russell; husbands, Prentice S. Warren and Hershel Leland Kreis Sr.; brother, Johnny Russell; sister, Edith Russell Nipper; and special sister-in-law, Jean Ruppe.
Ruth is survivied by sons, Stephen Kreis and Hershel Kreis Jr. (Allyson); grandchildren, John Jakob Kreis, Emma Kreis and Justin Parker; great-grandchildren, Carson and Hayden Parker; brothers-in-law, Sam Carter (Mary) and Billy Ruppe; sisters-in-law, Linda Carter, Yvonne Norris (Donnie), Louise Scott and Barbara Carter; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Anita Carey (Richard) and Ginny Sowers (Dale); and special cousin, Wanda Phillips (Vernon).
Further information can be obtained by contacting Wilhite Baptist Church at 931-526-5161. Waterman Westbrook Clouse Funeral Home of Elkhart, Ind. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on June 14, 2019