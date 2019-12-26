Ruth McDaniel Detrick, 64, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

She was born Nov. 11, 1955, in Harriman. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Minnie McDaniel; and brother, Jim McDaniel.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Bearden (David) of Knoxville; sisters, Betty Hurst of Harriman, Bobbie Smith of Harriman and Della Mae Barnes of Rockwood; brother, John McDaniel (Susie) of Harriman, Carl McDaniel (Barbara) of Rockwood and Pete McDaniel of Sweetwater; several nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Joy Tillery (Kelly).

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Graveside and interment service will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens following the funeral. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

