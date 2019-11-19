Ruth Stiles Bailey, 79, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Algie Stiles; husband, Elmer Bailey; brothers and sisters, Bill, Melvin, James, Alvin, Louise, Juanita, Cora and Ruby.
She is survived by daughters, Tammy Chadwell (Scott) and Melissa Longmeyer (Bill), all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Cody, Jacob, Josh, Derek, Lindsay and Reese; and sister; Mary Collier.
Gravesisde service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee P.O. Box Knoxville, TN 37939-9910. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 20, 2019