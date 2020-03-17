Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam C. Hensley. View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bradbury United Methodist Church Kingston , TN View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Bradbury United Methodist Church Kingston , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sam C. Hensley, 84 of the Bradbury community in Roane County, went to be with Jesus on March 12, 2020.

Sam was a faithful member and respected leader of Bradbury United Methodist Church. He was a generous man, supporting many ministries in his church and community. Sam was grateful for the opportunity to provide the land and help build Bradbury's church parsonage. He loved working hard on many construction projects at his church throughout his life. Sam enjoyed the outdoors hiking and also making a garden to share with his family and friends. He and his wife were charter members of the East Roane County Ruritan Club. Best of all, Sam was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, L. P. and Lela Hensley; brothers, Everett Hensley (Jean) and Marlin Hensley (Shirley); and brother-in-law, Clifton Sharp.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean Hensley; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Debbie Hensley and Dean and Sandra Hensley; grandsons and spouses, David and Marisa McCulloch and Josh and Ciera Hensley; granddaughter, Kezia Hensley; great-grandchildren, Kennadee and Blakelee McCulloch and Stella Hensley; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Polly Hensley; sisters, Mary Sharp, Eva Ann Clark (Jerry Clark); sister-in-law, Dorothy Hensley; and many nieces, nephews and beloved church family.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Bradbury United Methodist Church. A celebration of life followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. John Brewster officiating. Interment followed in Bradbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradbury United Methodist Church Multi-Purpose Building Fund, 3506 Buttermilk Road West, Kingston, TN 37763. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

