Samuel Eugene Davidson
Samuel Eugene Davidson, 77, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.A. and Josephine Conley Davidson; brother, James Perry Davidson; nephew, James Ralph Davidson; niece, Cindy Jo Clough; and mother-in-law, Lucille Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Davidson; children, Julie Self, Greg Davidson (Deborah) and Nicole Yingling (John); seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and niece, Kathy Parton.
Private graveside services will be held in Jarnagin Cemetery with John Thomas Yingling officiating. Allen Funeral Home, Morristown, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
