Samuel Eugene Davidson, 77, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, T.A. and Josephine Conley Davidson; brother, James Perry Davidson; nephew, James Ralph Davidson; niece, Cindy Jo Clough; and mother-in-law, Lucille Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Davidson; children, Julie Self, Greg Davidson (Deborah) and Nicole Yingling (John); seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and niece, Kathy Parton.

Private graveside services will be held in Jarnagin Cemetery with John Thomas Yingling officiating. Allen Funeral Home, Morristown, is in charge of arrangements.





