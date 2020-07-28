Samuel Garfield Colyer, 62, of Ten Mile passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman. He was born Nov. 8, 1957, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Sammy was a carpenter by trade and was also of the Baptist faith. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Colyer and Mary Belle Wyrick Colyer; and brother, Wesley Colyer.
Survivors include his children, Rusty Colyer of Rockwood, Krystal Colyer of Ten Mile and James Colyer of Kingston; grandchildren, Hunter, Colton, Zoe, Azaden and Sierra; and brothers, Billy Colyer and Randy Colyer, both of Kingston; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Joey, Stephanie, Hannah, Heather, Seth, Whitney and Gracie; several extended family members and many friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Leonard Wyrick officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Brown's Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.