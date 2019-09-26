Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lonzo Hall Jr.. View Sign Service Information Robert D. Gray Funeral Home 49 Jordan St. Skaneateles , NY 13152 (315)-685-5224 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Lonzo Hall Jr. of Skaneateles, N.Y. quietly passed away at his home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Born April 1932, in Harriman, he was the son of the late Samuel Lonzo Hall Sr. and Audera Judd Hall. Sam was also known to family and friends in Tennessee as "Doc" and "Jr." He graduated from Roane County High School in 1951. From there, Sam joined the U.S. Navy in September 1951, where he met the love of his life, Julia "Judy" Loperfido. He served eight years in the navy, earning the National Defense Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Sam's most significant duty assignment was with the U.S. Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan, aboard the U.S.S. Kirpatrick.

While in the service, he and Judy were married, and upon being honorably discharged in 1959, they moved to Skaneateles to live the rest of their lives in the family home. Sam then was hired by the New York State Correctional Services, beginning at Sing Sing Prison and spending the remainder of his career at Auburn Prison, Auburn, N.Y. He was also involved with the Mottville Fire Department for many years. Sam will be fondly remembered for camping and fishing with his family, especially his grandchildren, singing Johnny Cash songs and watching John Wayne movies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 1998; and siblings, Ruth, Lester, Aubrey and Harvey.

Sam is survived by his children, Joyce Hall, Carol Speech (Mark), Tim Hall and Todd Hall; four adored grandchildren, Kate Sambuco (Nick), Nick Speech (Christina), Cassie Dufford (Tyler) and Zachary Hall; nine beloved great-grandchildren, Cole, Eva, and Luca Sambuco, Jimmy and Vicki Speech, and Maya, Sam, Anna and Jenny Dufford. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Murray of Tennessee and Maude Taylor of Texas.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Robert Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles. Following the service, burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to your local volunteer fire department, S.P.C.A., or your veteran's association. An online register is available at

