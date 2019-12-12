Sandra Kay Shannon Stanley, 76, of Union City, Ga., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
She was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Harriman, the daughter of the late Mr. Clifford Otis Shannon and the late Mrs. Ida Elizabeth Green Shannon. Mrs. Stanley worked as an administrative assistant for the United Way. She loved reading the Bible, enjoyed listening to and watching Jimmy Swaggart and Jerry Lee Lewis and she loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Stanley; brother-in-law, Bob Doughty; and nephew, Bobby Doughty.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Tommy Gunnin of Douglasville, Ga.; her sisters and brother-in-law, Sharon Ann and Hugh Miles of Palmetto and Sue Doughty of Union City; her brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Jeanine Shannon of Kingston; her grandchildren, Tyler and Ciara Gunnin and Taylor and Richard Emond; great-grandchildren, Ryker Emond, Zane Emond and Zeke Emond, who is on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.
According to Mrs. Stanley's wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. An online register is available at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 13, 2019