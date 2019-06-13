Sarah Judy Woodward, 66, of Harriman, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Judy enjoyed being outside, shopping, and attending her grandchildren's various events. She worked in medical insurance billing for many years where she made many lifelong friends.

Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim Woodward; children, John Woodward (Regina) and Bobbie Clements (Micheal); grandchildren, Jonathan Woodward, Breelyn Woodward, Colt Clements and Trinity Clements; stepgrandchildren, Destiny Sharp and William Sharp; and special friends of the family, Delaney Weller and Micah Moore.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Judy's memory to the , 404 BNA Drive, Suite 102, Nashville TN 37217. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

