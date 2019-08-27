Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Rebecca ‘Becky’ Webb Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She touched many hearts in her lifetime. Becky was a devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wesley Cox; four sons, Bobby, David, Carle and Jake Cox; parents, Martin and Adamus Webb; three brothers, Curtis, Sidney and R.C. Webb; daughter-in-law, Doris Cox; and son-in-law, Steve Scandlyn.

She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Ann "Becky Ann" Scandlyn; two daughters-in-law, Peggy Cox and Cathy Cox; grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Brown (Greg), Tammy Braden (Wayne), Stephanie Kolski (Frank), Whitney Cox (Chris Collins), Michael Cox, Ashley Dykes (Jody) and Annie and Amy Scandlyn; great-grandchildren, Dustin Braden, Zachery Parkinson, Ben McClain, Isaac Collins, Logan Brown, Nathan Braden, Landon Brown, Bryson Cox, Saige Dykes and Dakota Patton; great-great-grandchildren, Gabe and Elijah Parkinson; special family, the Loves and the Millers; and many other loved and cherished family and friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tony Boswell officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at

Sarah Rebecca "Becky" Webb Cox, 94, was reunited with her husband and sons Saturday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Heaven.She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She touched many hearts in her lifetime. Becky was a devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wesley Cox; four sons, Bobby, David, Carle and Jake Cox; parents, Martin and Adamus Webb; three brothers, Curtis, Sidney and R.C. Webb; daughter-in-law, Doris Cox; and son-in-law, Steve Scandlyn.She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Ann "Becky Ann" Scandlyn; two daughters-in-law, Peggy Cox and Cathy Cox; grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Brown (Greg), Tammy Braden (Wayne), Stephanie Kolski (Frank), Whitney Cox (Chris Collins), Michael Cox, Ashley Dykes (Jody) and Annie and Amy Scandlyn; great-grandchildren, Dustin Braden, Zachery Parkinson, Ben McClain, Isaac Collins, Logan Brown, Nathan Braden, Landon Brown, Bryson Cox, Saige Dykes and Dakota Patton; great-great-grandchildren, Gabe and Elijah Parkinson; special family, the Loves and the Millers; and many other loved and cherished family and friends.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tony Boswell officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close