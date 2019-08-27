Sarah Rebecca "Becky" Webb Cox, 94, was reunited with her husband and sons Saturday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Heaven.
She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She touched many hearts in her lifetime. Becky was a devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wesley Cox; four sons, Bobby, David, Carle and Jake Cox; parents, Martin and Adamus Webb; three brothers, Curtis, Sidney and R.C. Webb; daughter-in-law, Doris Cox; and son-in-law, Steve Scandlyn.
She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Ann "Becky Ann" Scandlyn; two daughters-in-law, Peggy Cox and Cathy Cox; grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Brown (Greg), Tammy Braden (Wayne), Stephanie Kolski (Frank), Whitney Cox (Chris Collins), Michael Cox, Ashley Dykes (Jody) and Annie and Amy Scandlyn; great-grandchildren, Dustin Braden, Zachery Parkinson, Ben McClain, Isaac Collins, Logan Brown, Nathan Braden, Landon Brown, Bryson Cox, Saige Dykes and Dakota Patton; great-great-grandchildren, Gabe and Elijah Parkinson; special family, the Loves and the Millers; and many other loved and cherished family and friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tony Boswell officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 28, 2019