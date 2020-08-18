On the morning of Aug.10, 2020, Scott Eugene Snow, loving father of two daughters, passed away after complications from liver cancer at the age of 62.
Scott was born Sept. 26, 1957, in Harriman, to Jack and Peggy Snow. After graduating Roane County High School, he worked as an independent contractor, specializing in carpentry. His daughters, Nikki and Alexandra, were his entire world.
In addition to having been a jack-of-all-trades, Scott's interests included sports, reading, music, and current events. As an avid fan of NASCAR, Scott proudly wore the number 3 for Dale Earnhardt. He watched Lady Vols basketball religiously, backing Pat at every opportunity. When he was nose-deep in a book, it was almost a guarantee that it would be a Stephen King novel. Scott also enjoyed listening to Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Buffett, of which his favorite song was "Come Monday." Most of all, he was up to date on current events. If there was a local traffic jam or an upcoming meteor shower, he knew about it. He was well-informed of new technology, from watching shuttle launches to checking out the newest gadgets. Even amidst the ever-shifting political climate, he stayed on top of the news.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Snow and Peggy Snow; and his sisters, Linda Snow Dolsen and Judith Snow.
He is survived by his two daughters, Nikki Snow King and her husband Jeff and Alexandra Snow Phillips and her husband Roscoe; his granddaughter Betty Snow King; his brother Jack Snow; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Liver Foundation in Scott's honor, accessible online via their website https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.