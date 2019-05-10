Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lee Musselwhite Woods, of Paducah, Ky., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born Aug. 18, 1944, at Harriman Hospital in Harriman, and was the daughter of Cassie and Powell Musselwhite. She attended Coalfield High School and married Chester Woods on Feb. 15, 1962, and they shared 57 years together. As a Christian, she dedicated her life to serving the Lord and her family. Active in church throughout her life, she taught Sunday school, played piano, completed mission work and supported her husband's evangelism ministry. Putting the needs of others before her own, she was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who gave so much and asked for so little in return. She was always teaching, willing to listen and advise, forgiving, and always strived to lovingly guide and pave the way for her family. She enjoyed gospel music, reading the Bible, traveling, history, the arts, and was talented at dance, painting, quilting, photography, glass beading, music, crafts and so much more. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cassie and Powell Musselwhite; brother, Frank C. Musselwhite; sister, Gay Nell Musselwhite; stepbrother, Marvin Musselwhite; and grandson, Christopher Wayne Woods.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Woods; children, John Wayne Woods and wife Jodi, Wise, Va., Randy Allen Woods, Lilesville, N.C., Lenell Wright and husband Jeff Kingston, and Wesley Adam Woods and wife Kimberly, Paducah, Ky.; grandchildren, Cassie Swink, Chasey Brown, Madison Woods, Whitney Woods, Kaden Wright, Cole Woods, Lauren Benton, Nolan Wright, Morgan Trantham and Reece Mullins. In addition, she is survived by great-grandchildren, Saddie, Lexie, Cayleigh, Cadence and Miley. She is also survived by brother, Wayne Musselwhite and wife Wilma of Mobile, Ala.

A private graveside service will be held in her honor per family request. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

