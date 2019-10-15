Shawna Gail Cofer, 42 of Rockwood, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Dale Cofer; and father, Larry Edward Hickey.
She is survived by daughters, Felicia Bowen and Faith Cofer, both of Rockwood, and Ariana Potter; son, Ayden Potter; and mother, Gail Kelly.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Clark officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
